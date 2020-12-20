26,729 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 82.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.