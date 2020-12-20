$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 6,637,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,514. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after buying an additional 183,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $42,912,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

