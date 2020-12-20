$323.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report sales of $323.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $6,715,951 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.39 and its 200-day moving average is $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

