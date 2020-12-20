360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. ValuEngine cut 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

