$394.57 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $394.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.73 million to $397.40 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $440.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 656,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $1,641,620. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

