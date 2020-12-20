$394.57 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $394.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.73 million to $397.40 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $440.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 656,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $1,641,620. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit