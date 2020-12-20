$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 38,206,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,967,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

