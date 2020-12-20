$486.40 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $486.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $448.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

