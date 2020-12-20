499 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

