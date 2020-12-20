$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $22.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock worth $1,165,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,298,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,673. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.