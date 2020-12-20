$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

V stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $211.31. 13,298,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $411.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

