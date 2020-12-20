$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

V stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $211.31. 13,298,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $411.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit