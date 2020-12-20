$547.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $547.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.50 million to $585.59 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $444.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

