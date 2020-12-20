$579.58 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $579.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.30 million and the lowest is $577.85 million. Primerica posted sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. 366,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $141.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Primerica by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

