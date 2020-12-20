$608.32 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $608.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.08 million to $637.70 million. Viasat posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,400. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.50 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

