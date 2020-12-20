$674.43 Million in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) will announce sales of $674.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.95 million to $689.00 million. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million.

WYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,100. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

