$690.85 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report sales of $690.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.70 million to $701.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.