7,144 Shares in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

