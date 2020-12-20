$733.46 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $733.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $744.80 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $671.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,014. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

