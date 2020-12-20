$736.26 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $736.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.80 million to $751.00 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $738.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 603,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

