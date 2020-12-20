$752.07 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $752.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.75 million and the highest is $780.00 million. ICON Public posted sales of $725.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 361,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,898. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ICON Public by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $21,592,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

