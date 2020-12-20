$805.03 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $805.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $899.00 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.35. 2,931,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 932,004 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,854 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

