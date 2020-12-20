AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,947.97

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,947.97 and traded as high as $2,030.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,857.50, with a volume of 29,642 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,947.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,853.17. The company has a market cap of £419.52 million and a P/E ratio of 92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

