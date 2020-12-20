AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,947.97

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,947.97 and traded as high as $2,030.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,857.50, with a volume of 29,642 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.52 million and a PE ratio of 92.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

