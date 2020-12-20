ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $122.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.14 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $98.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $679.69 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

