Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.09. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
Shares of ATVI opened at $90.37 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.
