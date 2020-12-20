Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.22. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 14,813 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.89%.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

