AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $323.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $331.78 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,610. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.06 and a beta of -0.06.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

