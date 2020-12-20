adbank 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,393.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, adbank has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,393.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00361064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025798 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

ADB is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

