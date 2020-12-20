Aeryus Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 1,210.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $295,747.69 and $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeryus has traded up 2,313.7% against the dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

