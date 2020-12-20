AICHAIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.28 Million (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One AICHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OTCBTC, DEx.top and BCEX. Over the last week, AICHAIN has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. AICHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $61,744.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AICHAIN Profile

AIT is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, CoinBene, DEx.top, OTCBTC, BCEX, CoinEgg, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

