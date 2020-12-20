AiLink Token (ALI) Market Capitalization Hits $93,757.76

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $93,757.76 and $3,741.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055834 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001738 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004929 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003731 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

