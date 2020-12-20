Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Down 5.5%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. 1,772,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,657,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

