American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.