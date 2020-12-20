Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. 1,989,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

