Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $18.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $65.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.56 billion to $67.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $93.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

VLO stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,489,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.