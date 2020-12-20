Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.27 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,633. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,284 shares of company stock worth $4,359,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

