Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $479.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.01 million and the highest is $599.18 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $905.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 2,941,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

