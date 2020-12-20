Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $7.83

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 2,538,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.