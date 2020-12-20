Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $20.87

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,973 shares of company stock worth $9,874,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.