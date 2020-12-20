Analyzing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.27 $351.73 million $1.53 28.21 Singapore Telecommunications $12.06 billion 2.37 $783.60 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications 6.54% 8.85% 4.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. It offers mobile, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT services, and professional consulting services; ICT solutions and marketing technology; Internet advertising solutions; lifestyle services; regional premium over-the-top video service; facilities management and consultancy; technical and management consultancy; money remittance; information security services and products; fund management; satellite capacity for telecommunications and video broadcasting services; storage facilities for submarine telecommunication cables and related equipment; handset insurance and related services; and billing and communication engineering services. In addition, the company operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; distributes prepaid mobile, and specialized telecommunications and data communication products; and operates and maintains fiber optic network. Further, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses to fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. Singapore Telecommunications Limited has a collaboration with Nokia Software to develop and trial 5G network slicing capabilities based on a network as a service approach. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

