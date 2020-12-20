AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,355,000 after buying an additional 860,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 439,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after buying an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

