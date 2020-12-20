Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.56 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Ankr has a total market cap of $72.56 million and $25.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00370640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, KuCoin, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Coinone, Bgogo, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, ABCC, Coinsuper, BitMax and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.