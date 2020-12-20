Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 72.57%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 130.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

