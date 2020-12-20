APIX (APIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00145698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00784050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00174838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00117888 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

