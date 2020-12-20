Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Down 8.4%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,348,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 666,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 96.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

