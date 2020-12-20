Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 601,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 124,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

