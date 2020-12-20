Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0754 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $75.29 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00034602 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

