Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Receives €14.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.74 ($17.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit