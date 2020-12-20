Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Receives €14.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.74 ($17.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

