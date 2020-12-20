Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

