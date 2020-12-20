Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,674. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

