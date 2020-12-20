ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms have commented on ATNI. Raymond James lifted their price target on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti upped their price target on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 236,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a PE ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

